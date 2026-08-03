Kyivstar studies building national AI infrastructure – CEO

Kyivstar, Ukraine’s largest mobile operator, is considering ways to build national artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in the country, in which the company could become a key player, CEO and President Oleksandr Komarov said at a presentation of Kyivstar Group’s second-quarter 2026 results.

"We see demand from the Economy Ministry and the Digital Transformation Ministry, and we’re looking at ways to build national AI infrastructure," Komarov said at the results presentation, which was streamed on YouTube.

The company is convinced of the need to develop sovereign AI infrastructure in Ukraine, he said.

Ukraine is affected to some extent by the current wartime situation and the response measures tied to it, Komarov said, adding that he is confident the issue remains relevant regardless.

The mobile operator has every opportunity to develop and invest in AI infrastructure in Ukraine, its CEO said.

"We need to find a way to combine global AI providers with local capabilities and create synergy," Komarov said.

On data centers, Kyivstar is weighing all available options given the capital costs involved and plans investment in line with its capital intensity targets, the CEO said.

As previously reported, Kyivstar’s EBITDA rose 21.1% to UAH 8.3 billion in the second quarter of 2026, while revenue increased 27% to UAH 14.9 billion.

Kyivstar’s net profit rose 36.1% year-on-year in January-June 2026 to UAH 7.1 billion, or 28.8% in dollar terms to $162 million.