Financial services a priority for Kyivstar's ecosystem – CEO

Kyivstar Group plans to eventually enter the financial services market, given the breadth and scale of its companies’ operations, but is currently only assessing such opportunities because of strong competition in Ukraine’s financial market, Kyivstar Group CEO and President Oleksandr Komarov said.

"Given our relationships with millions of clients, our level of engagement and the huge gross merchandise value (GMV) that we can manage effectively, we see ourselves as a financial services provider in the future," Komarov said at a presentation of the group’s second-quarter 2026 results.

Such a move would let the company cut transaction costs, manage this volume as efficiently as possible, and find opportunities for lending, he said.

The group is actively considering scenarios for strengthening its ecosystem, including the

Uklon

service, Komarov said.

As previously reported, Kyivstar’s consolidated EBITDA rose 21.1% to UAH 8.3 billion in the second quarter of 2026, while revenue increased 27% to UAH 14.9 billion.

Kyivstar’s net profit rose 36.1% year-on-year in January-June 2026 to UAH 7.1 billion, or 28.8% in dollar terms to $162 million.