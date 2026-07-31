Nova Poshta boosts net profit 2.3-fold in H1 2026 on 31.7% revenue growth

Nova Poshta, Ukraine’s leading express delivery company and part of the Nova group, increased its net profit 2.3-fold in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period of 2025, to UAH 2.708 billion, on revenue growth of 31.7% to UAH 32.5 billion.

Gross profit rose 17.3% in the six months of 2026 to UAH 6.043 billion, according to the company’s interim condensed financial statements.

Operating profit rose 2.7% compared with the same period of 2025 to UAH 2.386 billion.

The company’s revenue grew 36.7% year-on-year in the second quarter of this year to UAH 17.5 billion, with net profit rising 1.6-fold to UAH 1.429 billion.

Gross profit grew 17.1% in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the same period of 2025, to UAH 3.329 billion, while operating profit rose 12.7% to UAH 1.503 billion.

Nova Poshta had UAH 12.03 billion in equity as of June 30, 2026, with total assets of UAH 31.5 billion, down from UAH 13.4 billion and UAH 33.8 billion, respectively, as of December 31, 2025, according to the report.

Spending on the acquisition of fixed assets and intangible assets was UAH 1.101 billion in the first half of this year, compared with UAH 1.299 billion in the same period last year, while dividends received rose to UAH 2.08 billion from UAH 960 million.

As previously reported, the company increased the volume of shipments it processed by 11.5% in the six months of 2026 compared with the same period of 2025, with the volume of delivered parcels and cargo totaling 254.4 million, including 17.9 million international shipments.

As of July 13, 2026, Nova Poshta’s network comprised 54,700 service points: 16,800 branches and 37,900 parcel lockers across Ukraine.

Nova Poshta increased its revenue by 21.6% in 2025 compared with 2024, to UAH 54.2 billion, with net profit up 4.4% to UAH 2.6 billion. The number of delivered parcels and cargo rose 7.4%, from 486 million to 522 million, including international shipments, which rose 52.6% from 19 million to 29 million.

Nova Poshta’s core business remains express delivery of documents, parcels and palletized oversized cargo. The company is Ukraine’s leader in express delivery. Its ultimate beneficial owners are Volodymyr Popereshniuk and Vyacheslav Klymov.