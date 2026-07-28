Ukrainian Railways app hits 7 mln users

Seven million people use the Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) mobile application, through which 71% of all the company's train tickets are now purchased.

"Over the past year, the number of users has increased by 2 million, representing nearly 40% growth. Today, 71% of all Ukrzaliznytsia train tickets are purchased through the app, the highest online ticket sales share among state-owned railway operators in Europe," Ukrzaliznytsia said in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

According to the company, 67 million tickets for domestic and international services have been purchased through the app since its launch.

Ukrzaliznytsia said that this year the application introduced a new feature allowing passengers to purchase not only long-distance train tickets but also commuter rail tickets. Some 1.5 million commuter tickets have already been purchased online using the service.

In addition, since the beginning of 2026, passengers have obtained more than 400,000 tickets through the app's automatic purchase feature.

"Accessibility and convenience remain our priorities: the application has been adapted for people with visual impairments, while passengers with disabilities can purchase tickets online through a dedicated booking system," the company added.