Possibility to port number to lifecell appears in Diia

Ukrainians now have the opportunity to submit an application via the Diia application to port their number to the mobile operator lifecell; the service will soon become available for other operators as well.

According to the application’s Telegram channel on Monday, to port a number, one must submit an application, purchase a new SIM card from the operator, add the new SIM card number to the application, wait for a response from the current operator, and after verification, receive an SMS with the date and time of the porting.

After receiving notification of the start of the porting process, the user should replace the SIM card with the new one.

"Your number remains the same, along with the operator code. Only the mobile network changes," the message states.

Diia specified that to submit an application, one must be authorized in the app, have a Taxpayer Registration Number, and one of the following documents: an ID card, a foreign passport, or a driver’s license.

It is noted that number porting is possible no more than once every 30 days.

According to data from the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services (NKEK), the top three leaders in telecommunications service revenue for January-March 2026 in Ukraine were mobile operators by a significant margin: Kyivstar PrJSC – UAH 12.08 billion, VF Ukraine PrJSC (Vodafone-Ukraine TM) – UAH 6.69 billion, and lifecell LLC (lifecell TM) from the DVL group – UAH 4.18 billion.