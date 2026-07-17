Ukraine should maintain 2G connectivity amid full-scale invasion – NCEC

The issue of disconnecting the second-generation (2G) communication network in Ukraine is not currently being considered and, according to the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications and Postal Services (NCEC), is irrelevant, whereas disconnecting 3G in favor of 4G (LTE) networks is beneficial.

According to an analytical review by the NCEC titled "Status and prospects of VoLTE and VoWiFi technologies in Ukraine: global trends, European experience, and national specifics," the irrelevance of this issue is due to Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion, the need to ensure the widest possible mobile coverage for all categories of the population, and the guarantee of access to emergency services.

"That is precisely why second-generation networks continue to play an important role, ensuring the most stable coverage, especially under conditions of damage to telecommunications infrastructure," the NCEC explains.

Regarding 3G, the commission believes that under conditions of limited radio frequency resources, redistributing the spectrum from this technology in favor of 4G (LTE) networks makes it possible to increase network capacity, improve data transfer speeds, and enhance the quality of electronic communication services for users.

At the same time, the regulator draws attention to the fact that in Europe, the disconnection of 2G and 3G networks is happening faster than a full-fledged VoLTE-roaming ecosystem is being formed, which directly affects Ukrainian subscribers who are abroad.

The commission also notes that it supports the development of mobile communication technologies and the transition of users to VoLTE and 4G. Specifically, the regulator plans to carry out information and educational work regarding the advantages of VoLTE technology, as well as monitor the level of dissemination of this technology based on the number of users and terminals that support it.

The analytical review notes that during the disconnection of 2G and 3G networks in European countries, a number of systemic problems were identified. In particular, in many countries, users did not utilize modern smartphone models that support VoLTE and VoWiFi technologies. According to 2023 estimates, about 70% of the global Android device fleet did not meet this requirement. Another difficulty was the lack of relevant agreements between operators.

"Even a technically ready device will not make a VoLTE call in roaming if there is no relevant agreement between the home operator and the visited operator," the material states.

Other examples include roaming architecture that does not ensure full access to local emergency services for roaming subscribers due to the use of the simplified S8HR (S8 Home Routing) model by most operators.

According to data received by the NCEC from mobile operators (May 2026), about 79% of subscribers already have LTE-compatible terminals. Despite this, a significant portion of subscribers whose terminals technically support VoLTE continue to make voice calls using outdated technologies.

"This indicates the presence of not only a technological barrier but also an activation barrier: the issue of operator network settings, terminal equipment configuration, and subscriber awareness is a separate regulatory challenge," the NCEC noted.

The commission also drew attention to the fact that the disconnection of 2G and 3G networks in France, Spain, Sweden, Iceland, and other EU and European Economic Area countries directly concerns Ukrainians using roaming. In case of using an outdated phone, SIM card, or a device not configured for VoLTE, a subscriber may completely lose the ability to make voice calls, including calls to emergency services.

The document states that the commission will focus on expanding the list of supported devices and overcoming the VoLTE activation barrier by ensuring the transition of subscribers from CSFB mode to the use of VoLTE through operator network settings and subscriber information.

Furthermore, the commission plans to develop inter-operator interaction, including with operators in EU countries, as well as work on preparations for VoNR (Voice over New Radio) in the context of future 5G deployment in Ukraine.

"For Ukraine, an important task for the coming years is building inter-operator IMS-interaction and preparing for 5G. The current development of VoLTE and VoWiFi is not a separate stage, but the foundation of voice communication in fifth-generation networks," the NCEC analytical review states.

As reported, mobile operator

lifecell

, which is part of the DVL group (Datagroup-Volia-lifecell), completed the operation of its third-generation (3G) network in Ternopil and throughout the Ternopil region on July 2, 2026, and transitioned the region to 4G/LTE technology.

In May, Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar reported that as of August 18 of this year, 3G technology will be disconnected in a number of settlements in certain regions of Ukraine and its frequency band will be redistributed in favor of 4G.

At that time, Kyivstar noted that 4G will completely replace 3G in: Dnipropetrovsk region – Kryvyi Rih and the Kryvyi Rih district; Ivano-Frankivsk region – Horodenka, Dolyna, Sniatyn, and the Verkhovyna, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Kalush districts; Khmelnytsky region – Dunayivts, Krasyliv, Netishyn, Polonne, Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytskyi, as well as the Kamianets-Podilsky, Khmelnytsky, and Shepetivka districts.

According to NCEC data, the top three leaders in telecommunications service revenue for January-March 2026 in Ukraine were formed by mobile operators with a significant margin: Kyivstar – UAH 12.08 billion, VF Ukraine (TM Vodafone-Ukraine) – UAH 6.69 billion, and lifecell – UAH 4.18 billion.