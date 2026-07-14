SoftServe acquires Indian service provider NewVision Software

Ukrainian IT services company SoftServe announced the completion of its acquisition of Indian technology services company NewVision Software, which specializes in software development and the modernization of IT infrastructure based on cloud technologies, according to a company press release on Tuesday.

As part of the deal, more than 700 engineers will join SoftServe. Among others, NewVision Software CEO Kapil Godani and COO Balan Ramaswamy will also join the company.

It is noted that NewVision Software will continue to operate under its own brand as a wholly owned subsidiary of SoftServe.

According to Andriy Stitsiuk, SoftServe's Chief Financial and Operating Officer, an increasing number of the company's clients are developing large-scale Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India, where business decisions are made and engineering development takes place.

"Being alongside these teams in the same time zones and work environment enables SoftServe to co-create solutions in real time and respond quickly to new opportunities," Stitsiuk said in the press release.

"In SoftServe, we found a partner who shares this belief and brings world-class engineering excellence and a deep commitment to client success. Together, we can offer clients broader capabilities, greater scale and the ability to accelerate AI initiatives with confidence, while continuing to provide the collaborative, hands-on partnership our teams are known for," Godani, said in the press release.

SoftServe is a global digital engineering and technology consulting firm specializing in AI, data, and cloud solutions. The company was founded in 1993 in Lviv. Approximately 10,000 employees work across 49 offices worldwide. Taras Kitsmey, Yaroslav Lyubinets, Oleh Denis, Yuriy Vasylyk, and Taras Verveha are co-owners of the IT services company SoftServe; its CEO is Harry Propper.

NewVision Software is an IT consulting and technology services company specializing in software development, intelligent managed services, product engineering, and agentic assurance. NewVision Software's headquarters are located in Pune, India.