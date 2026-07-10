NovaPay registers 15th bond issue for UAH 200 mln

The National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC) registered the 15th issue of series "O" bonds of the international financial service NovaPay (TM NovaPay) from the Nova group, the issuer of which is its subsidiary NovaPay Credit, with a nominal value of UAH 200 million, according to a company statement.

The NSSMC website notes that the bonds are issued with a traditional nominal value of UAH 1,000 each. The fixed yield on these bonds will be up to 18% per annum.

"We are consistently developing our corporate bond program because we see stable interest from Ukrainians in this investment tool," Yana Levada, Retail Business Development Director at NovaPay, was quoted as saying in the release.

She clarified that the registration of the new issue will allow the company to continue raising resources to develop financial services and credit products of the financial service.

In early June, the company fully placed its 14th bond issue – series "N" with a nominal value of UAH 200 million.

As reported, the number of investors who purchased bonds from NovaPay exceeded 8,000, and the total volume of their sales reached UAH 4 billion, while in March of this year these figures stood at over 7,000 investors and UAH 3.5 billion in investments.

In February, NovaPay reported the full placement of series "M" bonds with a nominal value of UAH 200 million.

In total, 15 issues of corporate bonds have been made since 2023, two of which have been redeemed: series "C" worth UAH 100 million in 2025 and series "A" worth UAH 100 million in 2026.

NovaPay was founded in 2001 as an international financial service that is part of the Nova group (Nova Poshta) and provides financial services online and offline in Nova Poshta branches. In 2023, the company became the first among non-banking financial institutions in Ukraine to receive an extended license from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), which allowed it to open accounts and issue cards. It was also the first among non-banks to launch its own financial application with a wide range of financial services late last year.

In 2025, NovaPay increased its revenue by 10.4% to UAH 10.01 billion, while its net profit decreased by 22% to UAH 2.58 billion.

In January-March 2026, the company increased the volume of transfers by 53% compared to the same period in 2025 to over UAH 200 billion, while the number of transactions rose by 12% to 126 million.

According to the NBU, the company accounts for about 22.7% of the total volume of domestic money transfers.