Some Kyiv residents left without fixed internet after Russia shelling damages data center in Kyiv

Some Kyiv residents on both the right and left banks of the Dnipro River were left without fixed-line home internet on Thursday morning following a night of Russian shelling, with providers attributing the problem to damage at one of the capital’s data centers.

"Due to a massive missile attack on Ukraine, one of the key Kyiv data centers where our central equipment is installed sustained damage. In connection with this large-scale accident, temporary technical difficulties have arisen," provider Undernet explained on Facebook.

According to the post, the Undernet technical team is already on-site and, together with the data center specialists, is doing everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the accident.

Subscribers of the capital’s internet providers Faust and IBnet, as well as the Kyiv region provider X-com, also reported connectivity issues.

Vodafone Ukraine, the second-largest Ukrainian operator, also warned of potential disruptions in the operation of its fixed internet network as a result of the overnight Russian shelling.

"Currently, temporary difficulties may be observed with access to certain services, including home internet, account topping up, and the operation of the contact center," the company said in a Telegram message on Thursday.

According to the statement, engineers have been working on-site since the night and are doing everything possible for the fastest possible recovery.

Information on the estimated time for fixing the damage is currently unavailable.

At the same time, subscribers of the providers Lanet, Triolan, Nashnet, and VEGA report normal operation of fixed internet.

"Ukrtelecom is operating routinely. We are constantly monitoring the state of the network after the night attack and, if necessary, promptly performing recovery work in specific areas. At present, we do not observe significant systemic disruptions in the operation of the network," Ukrtelecom also told Interfax-Ukraine.