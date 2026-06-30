Interfax-Ukraine
Telecom
20:59 30.06.2026

Ukrposhta, ProZorro.Sale unveil stamp marking online auction system's 10th anniversary

1 min read
Ukrposhta, ProZorro.Sale unveil stamp marking online auction system's 10th anniversary

JSC Ukrposhta has released a commemorative stamp series as part of the Own Brand project to mark the 10th anniversary of the ProZorro.Sale system, according to a company press release issued on Tuesday.

The special cancellation ceremony took place in Kyiv with the participation of JSC Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smiliansky, ProZorro.Sale CEO Ihor Dobrovan, and the chairman of the Supervisory Board of JSC ProZorro.Sale Illia Mykhailov.

It is noted that over the past ten years, more than 182,000 electronic auctions have been completed through the ProZorro.Sale system, generating more than UAH 131 billion in revenue for the state, local communities, and businesses.

For its part, Ukrposhta has completed more than 3,600 auctions since working with the system, thereby contributing nearly UAH 1.5 billion to the budget.

"So this isn't just about the transparency of sales; it's also about ensuring that assets, any property or even scrap metal, must be utilized effectively," the CEO of Ukrposhta said, according to a correspondent for the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

As previously reported, Ukrposhta expects to raise more than UAH 22 million from the sale of decommissioned vehicles to modernize the company's fleet.

Tags: #presentation #brand

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