Interfax-Ukraine
Telecom
15:02 29.06.2026

Ukrposhta deploys 38 modular offices via EUR 600,000 EBRD grant

2 min read
Ukrposhta deploys 38 modular offices via EUR 600,000 EBRD grant

JSC Ukrposhta has completed the installation of 38 modular post offices across 16 regions of Ukraine, including Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, the company’s CEO Igor Smelyansky said on Telegram.

According to an Ukrposhta press release, the project was implemented with financial support from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which provided a EUR 600,000 investment grant through its Crisis Response Special Fund.

"At these post offices, local residents can receive pensions and social benefits, order medications through the Ukrposhta Pharmacy service, send and receive parcels and letters, pay utility bills, and access financial services," Smelyansky said.

The head of the postal operator noted that two of the 40 modular post offices installed under the project were destroyed during its implementation in Sumy and Donetsk regions.

Depending on the size of the local community, the company installed two types of modular facilities: 25 post offices with an area of 22 square meters and another 13 with an area of 45 square meters.

The modular branches are equipped with ramps for people with reduced mobility, autonomous heating systems, and the capability to connect backup power sources to ensure uninterrupted operations during power outages.

Smelyansky added that the number of modular post offices will continue to increase in the future using Ukrposhta’s own funds.

Overall, since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, 49 of the company’s stationary post offices have been completely destroyed, while another 648 facilities have been damaged.

Over the past month, Ukrposhta has also been recording damage to nearly one post office every day.

"Over the past few weeks, we have once again seen how important it is to restore operations quickly. The enemy destroyed our logistics hub in Kharkiv, and after the attack on Kyiv, nothing but a crater remained at our Troieschyna branch. Other facilities come under attack on an almost daily basis," the press release quoted Smelyansky as saying.

Tags: #modular_offices #ebrd #ukrposhta

MORE ABOUT

12:46 29.06.2026
Ukrnafta secures EUR 44.6 mln EBRD grant for power generation

Ukrnafta secures EUR 44.6 mln EBRD grant for power generation

16:58 27.06.2026
Ukraine needs to rethink Ukrzaliznytsia's business model and index freight rates – EBRD

Ukraine needs to rethink Ukrzaliznytsia's business model and index freight rates – EBRD

16:15 27.06.2026
EBRD signs agreements for over EUR 500 mln in new financing at URC 2026

EBRD signs agreements for over EUR 500 mln in new financing at URC 2026

14:35 27.06.2026
EBRD to support implementation of Power One project's second phase

EBRD to support implementation of Power One project's second phase

15:49 26.06.2026
Klitschko discusses cooperation with EBRD, UN-Habitat, Polish officials on sidelines of URC 2026

Klitschko discusses cooperation with EBRD, UN-Habitat, Polish officials on sidelines of URC 2026

15:43 26.06.2026
Raiffeisen Bank, EBRD sign agreement on third tranche of EUR 50 mln guarantee

Raiffeisen Bank, EBRD sign agreement on third tranche of EUR 50 mln guarantee

15:14 26.06.2026
PrivatBank signs agreements with EBRD, EIF at URC 2026 for EUR 1.2 bln in new loans to Ukrainian business

PrivatBank signs agreements with EBRD, EIF at URC 2026 for EUR 1.2 bln in new loans to Ukrainian business

21:07 25.06.2026
BGV, EBRD sign Letter of Intent regarding development of graphite project

BGV, EBRD sign Letter of Intent regarding development of graphite project

15:32 25.06.2026
EBRD plans to sign EUR 50 mln loan agreement with OKKO for 189 MW wind power plant at URC 2026

EBRD plans to sign EUR 50 mln loan agreement with OKKO for 189 MW wind power plant at URC 2026

17:55 23.06.2026
NBU fines Ukrposhta UAH 2.5 mln for violations in payments market

NBU fines Ukrposhta UAH 2.5 mln for violations in payments market

HOT NEWS

Kyivstar telecom operator buys 6 solar power plants with total capacity of 105 MW for $80.8 mln

VEON, other Kyivstar shareholders sell 14.375 mln shares at $10.5 in 5-times over-subscribed SPO

Army introducing IT vertical that will include 7,000 digital officers – Defense Ministry

Kyivstar tests Starlink Direct to Cell satellite technology in Ukraine for launch in autumn

Kyivstar closes deal to acquire 97% of Uklon for $155.2 mln

LATEST

Microsoft announces extension of free tech, cloud support for Ukraine until end-2027 at URC 2026

Ukraine's PlayCity state agency partners with Kick streaming platform to block illegal gambling ads

Testing of Viber, WhatsApp, Google Maps apps via Starlink D2C now available to Kyivstar subscribers

Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds eye billions in SpaceX shares during IPO – media

Ukrposhta reroutes logistics, readies customer compensation after Kharkiv hub attack

Kyivstar telecom operator buys 6 solar power plants with total capacity of 105 MW for $80.8 mln

Umerov reports new wave of fraudulent appeals to intl partners on his behalf

Cabinet removes PlayCity from Digital Development Ministry’s coordination sphere

Kyivstar plans to strengthen its position in cloud services market

Kyivstar plans to completely abandon 3G in 2026

AD
AD