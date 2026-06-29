Ukrposhta deploys 38 modular offices via EUR 600,000 EBRD grant

JSC Ukrposhta has completed the installation of 38 modular post offices across 16 regions of Ukraine, including Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, the company’s CEO Igor Smelyansky said on Telegram.

According to an Ukrposhta press release, the project was implemented with financial support from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which provided a EUR 600,000 investment grant through its Crisis Response Special Fund.

"At these post offices, local residents can receive pensions and social benefits, order medications through the Ukrposhta Pharmacy service, send and receive parcels and letters, pay utility bills, and access financial services," Smelyansky said.

The head of the postal operator noted that two of the 40 modular post offices installed under the project were destroyed during its implementation in Sumy and Donetsk regions.

Depending on the size of the local community, the company installed two types of modular facilities: 25 post offices with an area of 22 square meters and another 13 with an area of 45 square meters.

The modular branches are equipped with ramps for people with reduced mobility, autonomous heating systems, and the capability to connect backup power sources to ensure uninterrupted operations during power outages.

Smelyansky added that the number of modular post offices will continue to increase in the future using Ukrposhta’s own funds.

Overall, since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, 49 of the company’s stationary post offices have been completely destroyed, while another 648 facilities have been damaged.

Over the past month, Ukrposhta has also been recording damage to nearly one post office every day.

"Over the past few weeks, we have once again seen how important it is to restore operations quickly. The enemy destroyed our logistics hub in Kharkiv, and after the attack on Kyiv, nothing but a crater remained at our Troieschyna branch. Other facilities come under attack on an almost daily basis," the press release quoted Smelyansky as saying.