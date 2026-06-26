Microsoft announces extension of free tech, cloud support for Ukraine until end-2027 at URC 2026

Microsoft has announced the further provision of free cloud services to government agencies, educational institutions, and regional authorities across the country until the end of 2027.

According to a release, this was announced during the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdansk, Poland, with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka.

It is noted that within this program, Microsoft will also continue to support Ukraine in strengthening the country’s cyber defense against ongoing threats and supporting civic and international organizations that document war crimes against the civilian population using technology and data capabilities. Long-term partnership with Microsoft helps Ukraine protect critical digital infrastructure and ensure the continuity of government operations under extraordinary circumstances, the release quotes Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka as saying.

According to acting Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Oleksandr Bornyakov, Ukraine’s cooperation with Microsoft helps strengthen digital infrastructure, as well as scale up modern approaches throughout the public sector.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov added in his turn that the partnership provided important cloud infrastructure to support government and security operations.