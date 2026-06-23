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14:41 23.06.2026

Ukraine's PlayCity state agency partners with Kick streaming platform to block illegal gambling ads

1 min read
Ukraine's PlayCity state agency partners with Kick streaming platform to block illegal gambling ads
Photo: playcity.gov.ua

PlayCity, the state agency overseeing the gambling and lottery sector, has begun cooperation with streaming platform Kick to further accelerate the blocking of illegal gambling advertisements on the platform.

"We are directly providing Kick’s headquarters with a list of channels that violate legislation and illegally advertise gambling," PlayCity said in a Telegram statement on Monday.

The agency noted that the first two channels on the platform were blocked during the past week.

In addition, at the agency’s request, access was restricted last week to 37 accounts across TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and Kick, with the blocked accounts having a combined audience of more than 895,000 users.

Specifically, access was restricted to 20 TikTok accounts with 473,000 followers, 11 Instagram accounts with 314,000 followers, four Twitch channels with 107,000 followers, and two Kick channels with 1,200 followers.

"Blocking such content helps quickly stop the recruitment of users into gambling through illegal advertising campaigns," PlayCity said.

Tags: #playcity #gambling #kick

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