Interfax-Ukraine
Telecom
15:42 08.06.2026

Ukrposhta reroutes logistics, readies customer compensation after Kharkiv hub attack

2 min read
Ukrposhta reroutes logistics, readies customer compensation after Kharkiv hub attack
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/igor.smelyansky

JSC Ukrposhta has temporarily restructured its processing and delivery scheme for shipments following a Russian night attack on its logistics hub in Kharkiv.

"Immediately after the strike, we restructured our logistics routes, and all shipments that were not damaged continue to move to recipients. We have also already begun preparing compensation for customers whose shipments were affected by the attack," Ukrposhta said in a press release on Monday.

The company explained that backup capacities in another city have been deployed to process shipments for the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. In particular, some of the trunk trucks heading to Kharkiv were rerouted to other sorting facilities where separate sorting for these areas will operate.

"Two trips per day have already been organized for Kharkiv. The first trip has already left, and the second is preparing for departure to ensure the fastest possible delivery of intact shipments to customers by this evening," Ukrposhta added.

In addition, the formation of lists for compensation has begun, and customers will be able to receive notifications with further information starting Wednesday, after the final lists are completed.

"The final amount of damage will also be determined after the specialized commissions complete their work and evaluate the damaged equipment," the report says.

Ukrposhta added that to prevent operational disruptions, equipment will be relocated from other regions, backup equipment will be deployed, and additional equipment will be purchased for future operations.

As reported, a Kharkiv hub of Ukrposhta was partially destroyed as a result of a night attack by a Shahed-type strike drone.

According to information from the company’s Director General Ihor Smilyansky, the team has been working since the night to restore operations to ensure the most timely delivery of shipments.

Tags: #ukrposhta #kharkiv #compensations #russian_attack

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