Kyivstar telecom operator buys 6 solar power plants with total capacity of 105 MW for $80.8 mln

Ukraine's largest mobile operator Kyivstar has announced the acquisition of six solar power plants (SPPs) with a combined installed capacity of 105 MW in Lviv region for UAH 3.6 billion, or $80.8 million, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Renewable energy is a key focus area of Kyivstar's investment portfolio, and this acquisition opens further opportunities for the use of green electricity to meet the company's energy needs," the release quoted Kyivstar CEO and President Oleksandr Komarov as saying.

Taking into account the debut purchase in December 2025 of the 13 MW Sunvin 11 SPP in Zhytomyr region for $3 million, Kyivstar's total green generation has increased to 118 MW, enabling production volumes equivalent to about 30% of the company's current annual consumption, according to the statement.

Electricity from the newly acquired group of SPPs will be supplied to Ukraine's unified power system in line with prevailing market and regulatory rules, allowing Kyivstar to partially hedge risks associated with fluctuations in electricity prices, the company explained.

Kyivstar said that the renewable projects also enable it to build a long-term energy consumption model, strengthen the country's energy sector, and align with sustainable development goals. The operator added it will continue investing in initiatives that combine technological efficiency, compliance with ESG principles, and support for the Ukrainian economy.

In March 2026, Kyivstar received approval from the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine to purchase six Lviv region SPPs: Enerhopostach-Plus LLC, Lightful, Sunlight Generation, Ternovytsia Solar, Energy Space, and Ternovytsia Solar Plus.

Kyivstar's EBITDA profit in Q1 2026 rose 28.5% to UAH 7.5 billion, while revenue increased 31.3% to UAH 13.9 billion. In 2025, the group boosted EBITDA profit by 30% to UAH 27 billion, with revenue up 30.3% to UAH 48.2 billion. In Q4 2025 alone, EBITDA grew 23.1% to UAH 7.2 billion, while revenue rose 30.1% to UAH 13.5 billion.