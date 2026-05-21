Interfax-Ukraine
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20:57 21.05.2026

Umerov reports new wave of fraudulent appeals to intl partners on his behalf

1 min read
Umerov reports new wave of fraudulent appeals to intl partners on his behalf

International partners are receiving a wave of fraudulent appeals on behalf of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

"This time, the targets included the Baltic states. Unknown persons are using my name in scam messages and other suspicious appeals, attempting to initiate communication or obtain information. I emphasize that all official contacts with partners, requests or working communication are carried out exclusively through official channels," Umerov said on Telegram.

He urged everyone to be careful with any suspicious appeals and to verify their authenticity.

"If you receive such messages or calls, please contact the Office of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine for clarification and verification," he added.

As reported, similar fraudulent messages were already recorded in March. At that time, Umerov said unknown persons had introduced themselves using his name and contacted international partners, the diplomatic corps and colleagues with various requests in an attempt to obtain information.

Tags: #fraud #cyber #international #partners

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