Interfax-Ukraine
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14:48 15.05.2026

Cabinet removes PlayCity from Digital Development Ministry’s coordination sphere

1 min read
Cabinet removes PlayCity from Digital Development Ministry’s coordination sphere
Photo: playcity.gov.ua

The Cabinet of Ministers has placed the Ukrainian state agency PlayCity under the Prime Minister’s coordination.

According to Resolution No. 613 of May 13, the state agency PlayCity is now coordinated by the Cabinet of Ministers through the Prime Minister.

Previously, it was coordinated through the Minister of Digital Transformation.

As reported, since February 2025, the Ministry of Digital Development has been formulating and coordinating state policy on gambling. On March 21, 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to create a new central executive body—the PlayCity agency—which reported to the Ministry of Digital Development and, on April 1, replaced the previous regulator, the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries.

Tags: #prime_minister #cabinet_of_ministers #playcity

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