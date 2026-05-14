Kyivstar plans to strengthen its position in cloud services market

Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest mobile operator, views cloud computing as a key area for future development. It has recently launched its own cloud business and is exploring opportunities to expand it both organically and through acquisitions.

"We have recently launched our own cloud business in Ukraine, our own data center, and began commercializing it at the end of 2025," Kyivstar CEO and President Oleksandr Komarov said Thursday during the operator's Q1 2026 earnings call.

According to him, the company is striving to prepare for the development of the cloud services market after the war, both in terms of the range of services and in terms of market share and existing competencies.

"Therefore, this is a very important part of our business development," noted the CEO of Kyivstar.

He clarified that the company's main business in this area is currently the resale of Microsoft services and a little bit of Amazon.

At the end of May, during a "Business Breakfast with Volodymyr Fedorin," Komarov declined to comment on the possible acquisition of GigaCloud, but also noted the group's interest in strengthening its position in the cloud business.

In June 2025, the mobile operator launched its own cloud service for Ukrainian users, Kyivstar Cloud, which is available to small, medium, and large businesses, as well as public sector organizations.

In Q1 2026, Kyivstar increased EBITDA by 28.5% to UAH 7.5 billion, while revenue grew by 31.3% to UAH 13.9 billion.

According to the financial statements, revenue from its subsidiary Kyivstar.Tech's cloud service increased from UAH 105 million to UAH 192 million.