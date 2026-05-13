Kyivstar reelects board of directors including former U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo, ex-head of Microsoft Ukraine Shymkiv

Photo: https://t.me/mzu_official

The annual shareholders’ meeting of Ukraine’s largest telecom operator Kyivstar re-elected all 10 members of its board of directors for a new term, including former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former CEO of Microsoft Ukraine (2007-2014) and former deputy head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine (2014-2018) Dmytro Shymkiv.

According to a Kyivstar press release, the following members were also reappointed to the board for a new term: Serdar Çetin, Betsy Z. Cohen, VEON Chairman Augie K Fabela II, former leader of the UK Conservative Party Brandon Lewis, Burak Ozer, LetterOne legal counsel Duncan Perry, and former KPMG top executive Michiel Soeting.

"Kyivstar delivered a strong performance in 2025, validating our strategy and supporting Board continuity," the release quoted Kaan Terzioğlu, who was re-elected chairman of the board, as saying.

During the meeting, shareholders also approved the reappointment of UHY LLP as the company’s external auditor for financial reporting.

In addition, shareholders approved a proposed amendment aimed at optimizing the remuneration determination process by delegating authority exclusively to the remuneration committee.

A day earlier, the annual shareholders’ meeting of telecom holding VEON, which owns 83.6% of Kyivstar Group, re-elected seven members of its board of directors for a new term, including Pompeo.

As reported, Kyivstar Group increased EBITDA by 30% in 2025 to UAH 27 billion while revenue rose by 30.3% to UAH 48.2 billion. In the fourth quarter of last year alone, EBITDA increased by 23.1% to UAH 7.2 billion as revenue grew by 30.1% to UAH 13.5 billion.

As of the end of 2025, Kyivstar served about 22.4 million mobile subscribers and more than 1.2 million fixed-line subscribers.