Nova Poshta expanding its partner network of carriers

Ukraine’s leading express delivery company, Nova Poshta, part of the NOVA Group, has announced an additional search for private carriers to partner with in various delivery segments – from pickup trucks to parcel terminals and intercity services, the company said.

According to a company press release, Nova Poshta is interested in new partners for intercity transportation using BDF chassis trucks up to 20 tonnes, meeting Euro-5 or Euro-6 emission standards, and regional transportation using 3-20 tonne trucks with an existing all-metal body and tail lift for parcel delivery.

In addition, the company is looking for couriers, carriers, and rental companies of vans or trucks with a carrying capacity of 3-10 tonnes for the targeted delivery of parcels to customers.

Separately, we are talking about finding couriers, carriers, and rental companies of pickup trucks or vans for delivering parcels to parcel terminals.

The NOVA group’s website states that it currently operates a fleet of vehicles that exceeds 9,000 units.

As reported, Nova Poshta increased its revenue in the first quarter of 2026 by 26.9% compared to the same period in 2025, to UAH 14.98 billion, and its net profit by 4.4 times, to UAH 1.28 billion.

In 2025, the company increased its revenue by 21.6%, to UAH 54.2 billion, and its net profit by 4.4%, to UAH 2.6 billion.