Ukraine's national football team defeated Georgia 1-0 on Tuesday in their final group-stage match of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, securing their place in League B.

Danylo Sikan scored the only goal in the first minute, capitalizing on a mistake by Georgian defender Davitashvili. Towards the end of the match, Georgia were reduced to 10 men after Luka Lochoshvili was sent off for receiving a second yellow card.

The match, in which Ukraine were nominally the home team, was played in Kosice, Slovakia. Ukraine head coach Andrea Maldera made four changes to the starting lineup compared with the previous match against Northern Ireland, including replacing Anatoliy Trubin with Dmytro Riznyk in goal.

Ukraine secured their second victory in the group and finished third with seven points. In the parallel match, Hungary and Northern Ireland drew 1-1.

Final group standings: Northern Ireland – 12 points, Hungary – 11, Ukraine – 7, Georgia – 2.