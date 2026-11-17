The Norwegian government is refusing entry to Russian and Belarusian athletes seeking to participate in sporting competitions in the country.

"The government does not want to facilitate the arrival of Russian and Belarusian professional athletes in Norway to take part in competitions. Therefore, today the Ministry of Justice and Public Security instructed the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) and the National Police Directorate (POD) to expel Russian and Belarusian professional athletes competing under Russian, Belarusian or neutral flags, as well as their accompanying support personnel. The instruction takes effect immediately," the Ministry of Justice and Public Security said in a press release.

"The Labour government wants to tighten its already restrictive visa policy. UDI and POD are now required to expel Russian and Belarusian professional athletes, as well as their accompanying support personnel, if they come to Norway to participate in sporting competitions. As a result of this instruction, visas will also no longer be issued to this group," Minister of Justice and Public Security Astri Aas-Hansen was quoted as saying.

Visa applications currently being processed by the immigration authorities will be considered in accordance with the existing instructions.

The new rules do not provide grounds for denying entry to or residence in Norway to Russian and Belarusian nationals who hold valid residence permits in a Schengen country, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security noted.