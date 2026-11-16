Ukrainian freediver Zharkova sets new world record: 124 meters on single breath using monofin

Ukrainian freediver Natalia Zharkova has set a new world record during the international Blue Element 2026 competition off the coast of the island of Dominica in the Caribbean Sea, the Ministry of Youth and Sports reports.

"The Ukrainian athlete reached a depth of 124 meters on a single breath using a monofin, surpassing the previous world record of 123 meters, which had stood for nearly three and a half years," the Ministry stated.

This marks the athlete's first world record in a monofin discipline and the ninth world record of her sporting career.

Freediving is an underwater sport in which an athlete dives while holding their breath, without the use of scuba gear.

As previously reported, in August, Zharkova set a new world record in the "free immersion" discipline (pulling oneself down a rope) by reaching a depth of 107 meters at the CMAS World Championship in Roatán, Honduras.