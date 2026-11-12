Finland to restrict entry for Russian athletes participating in international competitions – Bidny

Finland will restrict entry for Russian athletes participating in international competitions, even those competing under neutral status, Ukraine's Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidny has said.

"Finland is restricting entry for Russian athletes participating in international competitions-even those competing under neutral status. Just last week, I emphasized the importance of such restrictions during a meeting with Finnish Minister of Sports Mika Poutala. I am grateful that this decision is now being put into practice," he said on Facebook on Thursday.

Bidny emphasized the particular relevance of this decision ahead of the start of the Cross-Country Skiing World Cup, which Finland will host in late November.

According to the minister, in order to secure more such decisions this month, he plans to participate in a meeting of EU sports ministers in Brussels. "I will also raise the issue of barring Russian and Belarusian athletes and their national symbols from competitions. Such restrictions should become part of a coordinated European policy," Bidny said.

The minister also expressed gratitude to Finland, as well as Poland, Estonia, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Canada, and other countries that support and implement restrictions on Russia's presence in global sports at both the national and international levels. "It is particularly valuable to us that our joint work with partners is backed by concrete actions," he said.