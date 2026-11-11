Easing sports sanctions against Russia unacceptable and immoral - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha drew attention at the G7 foreign ministers' meeting to Russia's use of international sporting competitions to whitewash its war crimes, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

"Special attention was paid to Russia's attempts to whitewash its war crimes through international sporting competitions. I stressed that any easing of sports sanctions is unacceptable and immoral as long as Russia continues its aggression," Sybiha said.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that Ukraine opposes any easing of sports sanctions and the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in major international sporting events.