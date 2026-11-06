Eight countries already announce they will refuse to play matches against Russian national hockey teams – Bidny

The Czech Republic, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, France, Austria, Norway, and Latvia have already announced their refusal to play matches against Russian national hockey teams, reported Matviy Bidny, Ukraine’s Minister of Youth and Sports.

"An increasing number of countries are refusing to play against Russian national hockey teams and are imposing their own restrictions. We are grateful to our partners for upholding a principled stance, despite the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision to allow the return of Russians to international competition. Eight countries—the Czech Republic, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, France, Austria, Norway, and Latvia—have already stated that they will not play against Russian national teams. Canada, which will host the 2027 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, has declared that it will not permit the Russian national team to participate in the tournament," Bidny wrote on Facebook.

He emphasized that as long as Russia continues to kill Ukrainians, destroy peaceful cities, and threaten Europe, its return to international sports is unacceptable.

"No arbitration ruling changes the fact that Russia remains an aggressor state. International sports must not become a platform to justify its crimes. We thank the countries and international federations that are upholding this position. We call on other nations to join them!" he added.

As previously reported, on October 30, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) issued a ruling allowing Russian national teams to participate in International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) world championships. Finland has stated that it will not play against Russia as long as the war continues.

Canada maintains a total ban on the entry and participation of athletes from the Russian Federation and Belarus, competing under their national flags, on Canadian soil, including at the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, for the entire duration of the armed aggression against Ukraine.