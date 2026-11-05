Canada to bar Russian, Belarusian athletes competing under national symbols

Canada will individually ban entry to Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials if they intend to compete under national symbols, according to a joint statement by Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand, Minister of Immigration Lina Metlege Diab, and Secretary of State for Sport Adam van Koeverden.

"The Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship will exercise her authorities under subsection 22.1(1) of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act to individually assess and prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from entering Canada to compete under their national symbols," the statement reads.

Canada will also require a ban on the participation of Russians and Belarusians under national symbols at events funded by the Canadian government. Athletes competing under a neutral status will continue to be allowed to participate in competitions in Canada.

"As long as Russia continues its war of aggression against Ukraine, there can be no return to business as usual. Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine," the government stressed.

As reported, on October 30, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) issued a decision allowing Russian teams to participate in the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships. Finland stated it would not play against Russia while the war continues.

Governing hockey organizations of four countries—Finland, Germany, the Czech Republic, and Austria—issued statements criticizing the CAS decision regarding the admission of the Russian Federation to participate in championships under the auspices of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) in 2027.