Russia returns to world hockey championships after sports court ruling

Russia will be allowed to return to world hockey championships, The Associated Press reports, citing a ruling handed down on Friday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which has overturned a ban that had been in force since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"CAS overturned the decisions of the IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation – Interfax-Ukraine) that excluded Russia from tournaments of the 2026-2027 season, including the men's and women's world championships. Russia also missed the Olympic tournaments this year. Russia's return calls into question the running of next year's men's world championship in Germany, given that Ukraine has also qualified," the report says.

The IIHF expressed disappointment with the ruling and said it "remains of the view that its decisions were necessary to ensure the safety and protection of all participants and to preserve the integrity of the competition." "Although the IIHF respects the authority of CAS and will act in accordance with its decision, this outcome does not remove the concerns that underpinned its assessments," the report says.

In a brief statement, CAS pointed to a lack of sufficient evidence to support the IIHF's security concerns.

CAS said its decision did not address whether Russia should be required to compete without national symbols as part of a team of neutral athletes, as is the case in some other Olympic sports.

The publication notes that the ruling is a direct challenge for the new IIHF president, Franz Reindl, whose native Germany will host next year's men's world championship, and that the head of the German Ice Hockey Federation, Frank Lutz, said on Friday that Germany remains opposed to Russia's admission to the tournament and that "Russia's admission will have significant consequences for us as hosts in terms of security, politics and finances."

It is noted that it is currently unclear how Russia will be able to return to the tournament, since the draw has already taken place, and adding one more team will lead to an uneven distribution of groups and a further lengthening of the tournament to fit in more games. Excluding a qualified team to free up a place for Russia could provoke a negative reaction, especially if that team is Ukraine, which was the last to qualify for the championship.

The first tournament to which Russia may return is the world junior championship, to be held in Edmonton and Red Deer (Canada) and starting on December 26. The ruling also applies to the 2026 women's world championship in Canada and to the 2027 under-18 world championships in Minnesota (US) and the Czech Republic.

Since 2022 Russia has organized friendly matches with squads made up of young players, mostly against neighboring Belarus and Kazakhstan. The IIHF also excluded Belarus, citing the same reservations as in Russia's case.

The CAS ruling released on Friday did not mention Belarus.