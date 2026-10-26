Ukraine to demand review of World Weightlifting Championship in Russia – Bidny

Ukraine is preparing official appeals to the International Weightlifting Federation and the International Olympic Committee regarding the decision to grant Russia the right to host the 2030 World Championship, reported Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Matviy Bidny.

"We call for this decision to be reviewed and for a new, transparent selection of the host country for the championship," Bidny wrote on the social network Facebook.

He added that he also plans to raise this issue with international partners, particularly at upcoming official events with sports ministers of the Council of Europe and EU member states.

"We strive to consolidate the international position – we call on the international sports community to publicly speak out against holding the championship in Russia. As long as Russia continues its war against Ukraine, holding international competitions on its territory is unacceptable. This decision is especially cynical right now, as on the eve of winter Russia intensifies strikes on Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure, kills people, and threatens Europe. And against this background, the international federation invites the global sports community to gather in Moscow, from where orders for these crimes are given. To effectively turn a blind eye to them. For the Kremlin, such a championship will become an instrument of propaganda and political rehabilitation for Putin. This is a dangerous signal that a country can continue war while returning to international sports. This is an encouragement of impunity and disrespect for the principles that global sports must protect," the minister explained.

He emphasized that Ukraine will use all available mechanisms and continue to work with international partners to urge against holding this championship in Russia.