Kryzhynka youth sports school ice arena damaged in Kyiv during shelling – Ice Hockey Federation

The Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine has reported damage to the ice arena on General Shaalett Street in the Dniprovsky district of Kyiv, where competitions for children's and adult groups were held.

"As a result of the nighttime Russian missile attack on Kyiv, Shalett ice arena was damaged. The arena sustained significant damage due to the destruction of an outer wall, parts of interior walls, and suspended ceilings in rooms, including locker rooms, as well as windows and doors in the building," the Federation reported on its Facebook page on Monday.

It is noted that this is the home arena of the Kryzhynka children's and youth sports school, a venue that hosts competitions for various age groups, the adult Ukrainian Championship, and amateur leagues.

In this regard, the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine advocated against the admission of Russian athletes to international competitions. "A reminder once again that terrorist countries have no place in international sports, neither under their own flag nor under any neutral status," the statement reads.