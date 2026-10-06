Chentsov on football match between Ukraine-Hungary national teams: We exerted much energy into getting the teams to hug each other yesterday

Vsevolod Chentsov, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, stated that diplomacy exerted significant effort to ensure the Ukrainian and Hungarian national football teams behaved constructively on the pitch during their recent match.

"We have a great many adversaries, primarily the Russian Federation, who are currently watching our every move very closely. You can see what is happening even with football. I spent this weekend engaged in 'football diplomacy.' We expended a huge amount of energy to ensure the teams embraced and lined up together yesterday... It may seem funny, but there has never been an instance where two national teams behaved so constructively on the field," Chentsov said at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation on Tuesday.

He added that, simultaneously, "Hungarian MPs and footballers were being added to various lists," as Russia attempts to cause harm and find any pretext to derail the process of improving relations between the two countries.

On October 5, the Ukrainian national football team lost 1–2 to Hungary in a fourth-round Nations League match; the Ukrainians had won the first match against the Hungarians with the score 1:0 on September 25.