Podolyak: role in FIDE is to promote Ukraine's influence, reduce Russia's

Advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak has stated that he accepted the position of Vice President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) to use this platform to promote Ukraine's interests and reduce Russia's influence within the international sports organization.

"My function is the absolute concrete use of a global platform in order to promote Ukraine's influence, to reduce Russia's influence, and to gain additional capabilities for pressure, information pressure," Podolyak said in a video message published on his Instagram page.

He noted that there are electoral FIDE vice presidents elected at the Congress, and executive vice presidents proposed by the federation's president. According to Podolyak, he serves specifically as an executive vice president, proposed by newly elected FIDE President Timur Turlov.

Podolyak also stated that his appointment did not require approval from the Ukrainian Chess Federation, calling his entry into FIDE's leadership an opportunity to strengthen Ukraine's positions and further displace Russian influence from the international sports organization.

As reported, Kazakhstan Chess Federation President and founder and CEO of Freedom Holding Corp. with an $11 billion capitalization, Timur Turlov—against whom Ukraine has applied personal sanctions since October 2022—was elected President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

On September 21, Turlov wrote a post on the X social network describing Ukraine as one of the world's leading chess nations, which "must have its own voice during the discussion and adoption of decisions, as well as the opportunity to directly raise issues important to its chess community," and invited presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak to accept the post of FIDE Vice President.

Podolyak agreed, stating it was done "so that international federations move away from intrigues and politics."

At the same time, the Ukrainian Chess Federation, headed by former presidential advisor on strategic issues Oleksandr Kamyshin, expressed outrage over Podolyak's actions and asked President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Head of the Office Kyrylo Budanov, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, and Sports Minister Matviy Bidny to take the situation under control.