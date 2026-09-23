VUSO insurance company becomes official partner of Ukraine national football team

VUSO insurance company (Kyiv) and the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) have announced the launch of cooperation, with the insurer becoming the official insurance partner of the Ukraine national football team, according to the insurer's website.

VUSO Board Chairman Andriy Artiukhov said the company is always looking for projects with live energy, character and a desire to win. Cooperation with the Ukrainian Association of Football is such a case.

The cooperation provides for comprehensive VUSO brand presence during home and away matches of the national team, integration into UAF digital channels, as well as joint media projects.

"In football, as in life, it is important to have reliable support and confidence in those around you. That is why we are pleased to welcome VUSO as the official insurance partner of the Ukraine national football team. It is particularly valuable that, amid the war, Ukrainian businesses continue to support Ukrainian sport and our national team," UAF President Andriy Shevchenko said.

VUSO Insurance Company was founded in 2001. On April 23, 2024, the National Bank of Ukraine reissued the company's insurance licenses, including 33 voluntary and 17 compulsory insurance licenses. The company has 34 representative offices, two branches and more than 20 agent sales centers across the country.

In 2025, the company's insurance premiums exceeded UAH 5.1 billion. VUSO ranked second in voluntary health insurance and travel insurance, third in CASCO and property insurance, and was among the top 10 insurers in compulsory third-party motor liability insurance.