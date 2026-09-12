Ukrainian athlete Mahuchikh makes history as first undisputed world high jump champion

Ukrainian track-and-field athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh has become the first undisputed world champion in high jump in history, combining the titles of undisputed world champion, Olympic champion and world champion, the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOC) said.

Mahuchikh won the title of undisputed world champion in 2026, became Olympic champion in 2024 and world champion in 2023.

"Yaroslava Mahuchikh is the first athlete in history to combine three major titles! The Ukrainian has become the first athlete in the world to win the titles of undisputed world champion, Olympic champion and world champion!" the statement published on the NOC's Telegram channel on Friday said.