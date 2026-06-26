Interfax-Ukraine
Sport
19:42 26.06.2026

Usyk relinquishes all heavyweight belts, says he stays in sport

2 min read
Usyk relinquishes all heavyweight belts, says he stays in sport

Reigning undisputed world boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk will vacate all heavyweight titles. He announced this on his Instagram page.

Usyk stated that he is giving up all championship belts – "vacating them for other boxers." The Ukrainian boxer stated that the decision to give up the titles is a conscious one and opens up new opportunities for him.

In a video address, he said that he wanted to vacate all the belts he currently held so that the guys waiting in line for them could box. He added, addressing his friends, that he was leaving the belts but was not leaving the sport because he had a last dance.

He went on to thank all the organizations, noting that he treated everyone with respect. He concluded by saying that there was more to come, giving thanks to God for everything, and proclaiming glory to Ukraine.

As Suspilne Sport notes, Usyk is thus vacating three major heavyweight titles – the WBC, WBA, and IBF championships, as well as The Ring magazine championship title.

The Ukrainian had held the WBA super champion title since his victory over Anthony Joshua in September 2021, when he became a world champion for the first time after moving up to heavyweight.

Usyk added the WBC title after his victory over Tyson Fury, when in May 2024 he became the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era.

The IBF belt also went to Usyk after his victory over Joshua, but the Ukrainian vacated it before the rematch with Fury. He managed to regain the title in his second fight against Daniel Dubois, which the boxer won by a fifth-round knockout.

Usyk announced his decision to vacate the titles after a deadline was set for his fight with mandatory challenger Agit Kabayel. The World Boxing Council (WBC) had given the parties until June 30 to agree on the fight.

In addition to the WBC, Usyk also had mandatory challengers through two other organizations: Britain's Moses Itauma was entitled to a fight with the Ukrainian through the WBA, and Cuba's Frank Sanchez through the IBF.

Tags: #usyk

MORE ABOUT

13:31 13.06.2026
Trump meets with Usyk in Oval Office

Trump meets with Usyk in Oval Office

19:28 25.12.2025
Usyk tops updated ranking of boxers according to The Ring

Usyk tops updated ranking of boxers according to The Ring

13:07 15.09.2025
Usyk to play in charity football match of Legends in Lisbon to support URCS

Usyk to play in charity football match of Legends in Lisbon to support URCS

18:41 18.07.2025
Betting brand GG.BET is now the official partner of Usyk vs. Dubois II

Betting brand GG.BET is now the official partner of Usyk vs. Dubois II

09:21 30.04.2025
Usyk calls on US President to stop the war in Ukraine

Usyk calls on US President to stop the war in Ukraine

15:23 15.04.2025
Usyk to fight Dubois for heavyweight boxing title on July 12 at Wembley Stadium – media

Usyk to fight Dubois for heavyweight boxing title on July 12 at Wembley Stadium – media

11:05 16.02.2023
Start of High Qualification Commission of Judges not to be delayed, judiciary requires filling vacancies – HCJ head

Start of High Qualification Commission of Judges not to be delayed, judiciary requires filling vacancies – HCJ head

10:00 19.10.2022
Usyk to be engaged in restoration of Kyiv region on United24 platform – Zelensky

Usyk to be engaged in restoration of Kyiv region on United24 platform – Zelensky

15:01 11.05.2022
We were born in Ukraine. We are fired up to win! – Parimatch Ukraine CEO

We were born in Ukraine. We are fired up to win! – Parimatch Ukraine CEO

17:14 28.09.2021
Usyk-Joshua rematch to take place in February-March 2022 – promoter

Usyk-Joshua rematch to take place in February-March 2022 – promoter

HOT NEWS

Rebrov leaves Ukraine national football team – UAF

Ukrainian officials won’t attend Paralympics due to admission of Russians and Belarusians under their national flags

CAS rejects Vladyslav Heraskevych's claim against IOC

Zelenskyy awards Heraskevych Order of Freedom – decree

IOC suggests Olympian Heraskevych use black band instead of helmet with photos of deceased Ukrainian athletes

LATEST

Ukraine welcomes FIDE's decision regarding Russia – Minister Bidnyi

Sport cannot be platform for legitimizing aggressor states – Sybiha, Bidny on FIG decision

Italy's Andrea Maldera becomes head coach of Ukraine national team – UAF

Ukrainian national team returns to elite division of the IIHF World Championship for first time in 19 years

Ukrainian footballer Mudryk suspended until end of 2028 over anti-doping rule violation – media

Rebrov leaves Ukraine national football team – UAF

Ukraine condemns World Aquatics move to restore Russian, Belarusian symbols

Bidny says Russia damages over 850 sports facilities

Bidny on resolution regarding his dismissal: parliament will provide proper assessment of such initiative

CAS orders Russian Chess Federation to cease all chess activity in occupied Ukrainian territories

AD
AD