Interfax-Ukraine
Sport
20:19 26.05.2026

Sport cannot be platform for legitimizing aggressor states – Sybiha, Bidny on FIG decision

3 min read
Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, January 19, 2026
Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, January 19, 2026 | Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Ukrainian Youth and Sports Minister Matviy Bidny have condemned the latest decisions by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) and European Gymnastics to allow athletes from Russia and the Republic of Belarus to take part in international competitions under national symbols, and called on the international sports community, national federations and all partners not to support this decision.

"Such steps contradict the fundamental principles of fairness, solidarity and peace on which international sport should be based. Nothing has changed: Russia continues its illegal and unprovoked aggression against Ukraine, killing civilians every day, destroying Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure… Against this background, the return of representatives of aggressor states under national flags sends a false signal of alleged 'normalization' of the situation and effectively ignores the war and crimes that Russia continues to commit against the Ukrainian people," according to the joint statement by Sybiha and Bidny, published on Tuesday.

They said Ukrainian athletes continue to train under constant danger, air raid alerts, shelling and limited access to sports infrastructure, while many athletes have been forced to leave their homes and have lost the opportunity to prepare properly.

"We call on the General Assembly, the international sports community, national federations and all partners not to support the cynical decision of the Executive Committee, while remaining faithful to the principles of the Olympic movement, international law and human dignity. Sport cannot be a platform for legitimizing aggressor states and their propaganda," the statement reads.

As reported, the Ukrainian Ministry of Youth and Sports earlier called the decisions by international sports federations to lift restrictions on representatives of Russia and Belarus a betrayal of the Olympic Charter.

"Global sports institutions continue to surrender their moral positions. We see more and more international federations yielding to pressure, money and Russian lobbying. Most recently, the international federations of gymnastics and wrestling allowed representatives of Russia and Belarus to compete without restrictions. A similar decision regarding Belarus was made by the World Boxing Organization and the International Modern Pentathlon Union. While Russian drones and missiles destroy Ukrainian cities every day, destroy sports schools and kill our athletes, sports officials have decided that 'sport is outside politics.' They are returning flags and a voice to those who are part of the Kremlin’s propaganda machine. This is a direct betrayal of the Olympic Charter and a slap in the face to the entire civilized sports world," the statement reads.

The ministry stated that Russia's attempts to restore its influence in international federations had been predictable.

"That is why our response remains systematic. Our presence at competitions, every Ukrainian medal and a firm legal position are our basic tools for protecting the interests of our athletes and the state," the ministry said.

Tags: #mfa #russia #gymnastics #sport_ministry

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