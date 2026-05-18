Italy's Andrea Maldera becomes head coach of Ukraine national team – UAF

Andrea Maldera, who previously worked within the structures of the Italian football club Milan and, after 2016, in the coaching staff of the Ukraine national football team, has become the new head coach of the Ukrainian national team.

According to the website of the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) on Monday, this marks the first time a foreign coach has led the Ukrainian national team.

"The Executive Committee of the UAF approved the candidacy of the Italian specialist upon the submission of the National Teams Committee. The contract with Andrea Maldera is for two years with an option for extension," the report said.

Maldera was born on May 18, 1971. Throughout his career, he worked as an assistant coach at Milan (Italy), Brighton (England), and Marseille (France). In 2016-2021, he was an assistant to Andriy Shevchenko in the coaching staff of the Ukraine national team.

As reported, Serhiy Rebrov left the post of head coach of the Ukraine national team but will remain vice president and a member of the UAF Executive Committee. UAF President Andriy Shevchenko announced this on April 21.

Rebrov led the national team from 2023 to 2026; under his leadership, the team participated in Euro 2024 but failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.