Odesa adds 100 shelters since start of year – official

In Odesa, since the beginning of 2026, the shelter fund has increased by 100 facilities, reported Head of Odesa City Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

"Currently, there are 1,323 protective structures in the city. At the beginning of the year, there were 1,223. For comparison, only 44 facilities were added over the entire past year," Lysak wrote on his Telegram channel.

Currently, noted the head of the City Military Administration, work is ongoing.

"We are inspecting underground spaces, repairing existing structures, and equipping new places to protect people. Special attention is paid to schools and hospitals where children, patients, and, accordingly, staff are located daily. There is still much work ahead, as the need for additional protective structures remains significant. We must do everything possible so that during an air alarm, Odesa residents can promptly reach a safe place," he recounted.