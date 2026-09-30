Volyn region, Swiss delegation discuss implementation of 2026-2030 recovery program – regional authorities

The possibilities for implementing the Competitiveness for Recovery Ukraine 2026-2030 program in Volyn, launched by Ukraine and Switzerland, were discussed during a meeting with a delegation, Head of Volyn Regional Military Administration Roman Romaniuk said on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, the parties discussed the program's implementation across five priority areas: agribusiness, sustainable construction, woodworking, manufacturing, and IT.

"Volyn has much to offer in each of these areas. We have a strategic location near the EU, robust logistics, industrial parks, and significant potential in agro-processing, woodworking, and manufacturing. We are ready to continue welcoming relocated enterprises and supporting their operations in the region," Romaniuk said.

He said the program provides not only co-financing for modernization, digitalization, and exports, but also expert support for businesses.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue substantive discussions to identify projects that will yield the greatest benefits for Volyn's businesses and the region's economy.