Bucha receives five passenger buses from its French partners

Kyiv Regional Military Administration has donated five more passenger buses to Bucha as part of assistance from its French partners, the Ile-de-France region, the Administration’s press service reported.

"Previously, the community’s fleet received four buses, and now five more. The buses are adapted for people with disabilities and parents with strollers. Barrier-free conditions make the buses more comfortable for all passengers," the Telegram channel reported.

It is noted that this is an important step in strengthening the local transportation system, as daily mobility directly impacts quality of life.

In total, Kyiv region has received 60 buses as part of its partnership with the Ile-de-France region, which are being distributed to communities.