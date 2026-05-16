Cherkasy region and Iowa state re-sign partnership agreement

Cherkasy region of Ukraine and the state of Iowa, USA, have re-signed a partnership agreement, regional military administration head Ihor Taburets said.

"30 years of friendship, cooperation and mutual support. And we did not simply continue this story - we gave it new meaning and a new future. The signing took place asynchronously: Iowa governor Kim Reynolds signed the agreement at the Iowa state capitol, while we signed in Cherkasy," Taburets wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

According to the regional head, for Cherkasy region this is much more than an official document.

"It is especially valuable that during the full-scale war, Iowa has remained by the side of Ukraine and Cherkasy region. Humanitarian aid, protective equipment, support at the state level and genuine concern - we have felt all of this and continue to feel it. Ahead lies a new stage of cooperation in the fields of medicine, education, veterans’ policy, the agricultural sector, youth exchanges, culture and the economy," Taburets said.