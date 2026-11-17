The Ivan Franko National Academic Drama Theater, together with service members of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine “Azov”, has presented the play “Odyssey ~ Meotyda”. The production moves Homer’s story to present-day Ukraine. In it, Ithaca, the home Odysseus is trying to return to, is Mariupol. The play is directed by Ivan Uryvskyi. It premiered on August 28, 2026, on the theater’s main stage. The production’s partner is Ajax Systems, Oleksandr Konotopskyi’s company, which has worked with the theater since 2025.

What “Odyssey ~ Meotyda” Is About

The idea for the production came from Junior Lieutenant Olena Shtokalo. She says the soldiers did not choose the myth on purpose. They recognized their own experience in it: a long journey, hard trials and the wish to return home. The play was written by playwright and corps service member Oleksii Dorychevskyi. He combined Borys Ten’s Ukrainian translation of the “Odyssey” with accounts from the defenders of Mariupol. At its heart is the right of Ukrainians to reclaim their names, history, culture and land.

Azov’s choice of Mariupol as its Ithaca is no accident. The unit was founded in this city, now temporarily occupied by Russia, in 2014. The Azov fighters’ path includes the defense of Azovstal and captivity, and the soldiers brought this experience to the stage through the story of Odysseus. In April 2025, the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine was formed on the basis of Azov, under the command of Colonel Denys Prokopenko. The corps fights in eastern Ukraine under constant attack from Russian drones and artillery. For the soldiers who perform alongside professional actors, the play is more than an art project. It is a way to tell the story of the war they fight every day.

Why Ajax Systems Supports Culture During the War

Ajax Systems’ support for the Ivan Franko Theater is long-term. In 2025, the company upgraded the theater’s video surveillance system to improve its security. The partnership on “Odyssey ~ Meotyda” continues that cooperation. As Oleksandr Konotopskyi, the company’s founder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board, puts it: “We create technologies that care for people’s safety and for what matters to them. Ukrainian culture is exactly that kind of value.”

The Franko Theater is not the only cultural institution that Konotopskyi’s business supports. On June 15, 2026, a Russian drone damaged about 2,000 m² of the roof and upper floors of the Old Arsenal. In September, Ajax Systems agreed to fund conservation work at Mystetskyi Arsenal.

The company is also supporting the “7” theater week at UNIT.City for the second year in a row. In addition, its devices protect the exhibits of Ukraine WOW’s “That Day” exhibition, marking the 35th anniversary of the restoration of Ukraine’s independence.

Supporting Azov Beyond the Stage

“Odyssey ~ Meotyda” is the latest in a series of initiatives in support of Azov. Back in 2024, the Air Alert app, co-developed by Oleksandr Konotopskyi’s Ajax Systems, launched the “Shield and Pulse” fundraiser together with the NGO AZOV.ONE. The money went to the medical service of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade “Azov” of the National Guard of Ukraine. This way, an app that warns of missile and drone attacks also lets people help those who defend against them.

In 2026, Air Alert supported the “Eastern Barrier” fundraiser. The funds go toward air defense equipment, including interceptor drones. These help the brigade counter the Russian attack drones that Russia uses every day against Ukrainian positions on key sections of the front.

About Ajax Systems

Ajax Systems is an international technology company and Europe’s largest manufacturer of security systems. As of 2026, Ajax products are trusted by more than 4.5 million end users and 330,000 PRO users in over 180 countries. The company develops complete protection solutions for residential and commercial properties of every size. Its portfolio includes 280 devices for intrusion protection, video surveillance, fire safety, comfort and automation.