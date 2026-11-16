Lviv tattoo artist Nastia who.nestyy on her personal approach to custom tattoos

Tattoos are increasingly chosen not merely as decoration. For many people, they become a way to preserve an important period, memory, feeling, or personal trait. This is why the process often begins not with a ready-made picture, but with a conversation about the person, their idea, and how it should look on the body.

This is the approach followed by Lviv tattoo artist who.nestyy. Nastia mainly works with Fine Line, botanical motifs, graphic tattoos, miniature designs, and delicate lettering. In her view, a style is not valuable on its own: what matters is how naturally the sketch works with anatomy, scale, and the personality of the client.

“I want a tattoo to feel intentional rather than accidental. Even a small piece should take into account the shape of the arm, shoulder, or collarbone, the movement of the body, and the distance from which it will usually be seen,” the artist explains.

The process starts with the client’s idea. It may be a short description, a personal story, several references, or even a single word. The artist then helps define the style, size, and placement before creating an individual sketch. Prior to the session, the design is tested on the body and its proportions can be adjusted. Examples of this approach are available in the who.nestyy tattoo portfolio.

One of Nastia’s principles is not to reproduce another artist’s tattoo line for line. References can help communicate composition, mood, or the desired delicacy of the lines, but the final design should remain original. This reduces the likelihood of ending up with an image already repeated on many people and allows the idea to be adapted to a particular part of the body.

Fine lines and botanical motifs hold a special place in her work. At the same time, choosing a style is not only a matter of taste. Very small details require an appropriate scale, while lettering needs enough space between characters to remain clear. On her page about tattoo styles in Lviv, Nastia explains the differences between her main directions and the types of ideas for which they work best.

Comfort during the session and clear communication are also essential parts of the process. The artist explains preparation in advance, uses single-use consumable materials, and provides aftercare guidance once the tattoo is finished. Clients can stay in touch with her during healing if they have questions about the normal stages of skin recovery.

According to who.nestyy, a successful tattoo does not have to be large or complicated. It is more important for it to suit the person, be technically well considered, and retain its meaning after the initial emotional impression has passed. The combination of a personal story, an artistic perspective, and careful attention to the body’s form is what makes a tattoo truly individual.