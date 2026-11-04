Ukrainian bird captivates Milan: KOCHUT wins Creativity Award at Milano Jewelry Week

Ukrainian jewelry house KOCHUT was awarded the top prize in the “Creativity” category at Milano Jewelry Week 2026, held October 20–26 in Italy. International experts celebrated the brand’s “Bird and Flowers” gold and diamond ring.

This year’s Milano Jewelry Week gathered over 400 exhibitors from nearly 60 countries. The program spanned dozens of events, ranging from exclusive high and vintage jewelry exhibitions in historic palaces to open lectures and panel discussions at Sotheby’s.

KOCHUT represented Ukraine as part of the Artistar Jewels contemporary jewelry exposition, standing out among more than 200 international participants.

Curators selected six pieces from the brand for display, but it was the “Bird and Flowers” ring in gold and diamonds that earned top recognition. The ring depicts a tiny bird resting on a branch amidst blossoms. This devotion to organic detail has long been KOCHUT’s signature, with leaf contours, floral motifs, tree bark textures, and other natural elements frequently featured in their designs.

The motif of a bird has previously brought KOCHUT recognition at home. Earlier, another of the brand’s creations—the “Bird on a Branch” ring—was inducted into the Treasury of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine.

Alongside the award-winning ring, the Milan exposition featured the “Bird and Flowers” pendant, the “Peonies” ring and earrings crafted in gold and topazes, and the “Forest Veil” pendant in white gold and diamonds.

“It is a tremendous honor for us to represent Ukraine through what we do best. Winning international recognition specifically for creativity is particularly meaningful, as an original artistic vision has always been at the core of our creations.

Participating in Milano Jewelry Week is an opportunity to show the world not only our jewelry, but also our culture, traditions, craftsmanship, and a uniquely Ukrainian perspective on beauty. We want the world to see Ukraine as a land of talented artisans, bold ideas, and world-class jewelry art—a country that honors its heritage while continuously creating anew.”

Yuri Kochut, co-founder of KOCHUT Jewelry House

A special highlight of KOCHUT’s showcase in Milan was an unconventional piece: a thimble crafted in white gold and diamonds, unveiled to the public for the first time at Milano Jewelry Week. The brand plans to host a full official presentation for the new release in the near future.

About KOCHUT

Founded in 2013 by brothers Yuri, Ihor, and Roman Kochut, the brand has grown over 13 years into a recognized name in Ukraine while expanding into the US, EU, and international markets. KOCHUT creations are worn by Ukrainian and global celebrities, including singer Nadiia Dorofieieva, ONUKA founder Nataliia Zhyzhchenko, and French artist Zaz. In 2025, Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom appeared on a BBC broadcast wearing a KOCHUT bracelet created in collaboration with the UNBROKEN rehabilitation center to support Ukrainian veterans.