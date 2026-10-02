Affordable holiday in Vietnam: 2026 tours and prices

Why Vietnam? In October-November, the dry season returns to this exotic country for a few months: a comfortable atmosphere, plenty of sunshine, a warm sea, and tourist infrastructure operating at 100%. Travel experts from the online travel agency ANEX Tour shared: how much visas and tours to Vietnam cost; what prices are like on beaches and in markets; which resorts to pay attention to; and what to do during a vacation on the South China Sea.

In Vietnam, all tourists become millionaires. At the time of preparing this article, the exchange rate of the Vietnamese dong (VND) against the US dollar was 25,600 VND/1$. When exchanging $100, you will receive about 2.56 million VND.

How much do autumn-winter 2026/27 tours with beach holidays in Vietnam cost?

The easiest option to relax at Vietnam's best resorts in the coming months is a package tour with a direct flight, which already includes the cost of the airfare (including baggage and carry-on luggage), reliable insurance, a transfer in Vietnam, and hotel accommodation from 8 to 12 days. Prices for the most popular tours to Vietnam with direct flights from Warsaw and Chișinău for two adult tourists start from 110-140 thousand UAH.

How much does a visa cost for a holiday in Vietnam in the 2026/27 season?

The visa fee is $0 (visa-free regime) for Ukrainian tourists who choose hotels on the resort island of Phu Quoc in the Gulf of Thailand for their vacation. The island is famous for its high-class hotels, calm beaches, and excellent conditions for snorkeling. Importantly, Phu Quoc has its own international airport. The maximum duration of a visa-free vacation is 30 days.

A 90-day single-entry tourist E-visa for a holiday on the mainland of Vietnam (Nha Trang, Phan Thiet, Da Nang) costs $25. The resort cities of Nha Trang and Da Nang feature long coastlines and a wide selection of entertainment for tourists of all ages. Phan Thiet, a resort with a unique "dry" microclimate, is a favorite spot for windsurfers and kitesurfers.

What expenses should tourists consider for a Vietnam holiday

Inexpensive package tours to Vietnam offer holidays in hotels with a BB (bed and breakfast) concept. Tourists should set aside a portion of their vacation budget for food:

a bottle of water in Nha Trang costs from 5,000 VND;

Thai fried ice cream costs 40–75 thousand VND;

dinner in an inexpensive restaurant will cost 40–150 thousand VND;

the average check for dinner in a mid-range restaurant is 600 thousand VND.

A separate tourist attraction is Vietnam's night markets. On Phu Quoc Island, tourists head to the Duong Dong Night Market to enjoy seafood and passion fruit. A portion of grilled shrimp or squid costs an average of 100 thousand VND. A kilogram of tropical fruit is sold for 20–70 thousand VND.

Beaches:

most beaches in Vietnam are free for tourists; you can safely swim and walk along the shore;

for renting a sun lounger and umbrella at most resorts, tourists pay from 30 to 100 thousand VND;

a holiday on the territory of an elite beach club costs 3 to 4 times more;

many Vietnamese hotels include sun loungers and umbrellas on the beach in the price; this information should be clarified when purchasing a tour.

Entertainment

On Phu Quoc Island, it is worth visiting the huge VinWonders amusement park (100+ rides, 6 themed zones, water park, daily shows). A ticket with the right to visit all rides plus Vinpearl Safari costs 1.5 million VND for an adult tourist and 1.1 million VND for a child.

A trip on the Phu Quoc cable car with a visit to the water park and Exotica amusement park costs 700 thousand VND, and 550 thousand VND for children. Jeep tours through the dunes of Phan Thiet start from 500 thousand VND. In Nha Trang, a boat trip with snorkeling at coral reefs costs from 1 million VND; certified diving starts from 2 million VND. The average cost of a cocktail in Nha Trang nightclubs is 200 thousand VND.

An affordable holiday for millionaires is the reality in Vietnam. It is time to convert hard work into a million bright impressions at the resorts of Phu Quoc or Nha Trang. The high season is beginning.