How to choose a tubular radiator for an apartment

Modern radiators have long ceased to be exclusively an element of the heating system. Today, they combine functionality, energy efficiency, and an attractive appearance. That is why more and more apartment owners are paying attention to tubular radiators, which fit well into modern interiors and provide a comfortable microclimate in the room.

Why tubular radiators are gaining popularity

The main advantage of tubular heating radiators is their modern and attractive appearance, thanks to which the battery is not hidden behind curtains or decorative grilles, but is boldly made an addition or even an accent of the interior. A large selection of sizes makes it easy to fit the heating device under the window and on the column near the panoramic window, providing the necessary heating. Hygiene - due to the fact that tubular radiators do not have closed hidden parts, they are easy to care for. Delonghi tubular radiators can withstand a working pressure of 10 bar, which is suitable for central heating in new buildings.

One of the main advantages is versatility. Tubular radiators look equally good in classic interiors as well as in modern apartments in the style of minimalism, loft or Scandinavian style. In addition, manufacturers offer a wide selection of sizes, shapes and colors. Learn more at the link: https://delonghi-radiators.com.ua/trubchasti-radiatori/

What to look for when choosing

Step #1 - Radiator power

Before buying, it is important to determine the required thermal power of the heating device. It depends on the area of ​​the room, the height of the ceiling, the number of windows and the level of thermal insulation of the house. For a standard apartment, approximately 80 W of heat is required per square meter of area. For corner rooms or rooms with large windows, this figure may be higher, about 100 W per 1 m2. For example, for a room of 15 sq.m., 1200-1500 W is required (15m2*80W/m2=1200 W).

Step #2 - Dimensions and installation location

Tubular radiators are presented in a large number of options. For rooms with panoramic windows, vertical models are often chosen, which are installed on the side walls near the glazing so as not to block the view from the window. For rooms with standard windows, horizontal models with a height of 570 mm are perfect, and for small rooms or narrow walls, tall vertical structures with a small width are perfect. Before ordering, it is worth measuring the available space in advance and taking into account the location of the connection to the heating system.

Step #3 - Workingpressure

For apartments with centralized heating, it is important to check the working and maximum pressure of the radiator. The selected model must meet the parameters of the house's heating system and have a sufficient margin of safety.

Step #4 - Color

Modern steel radiators are covered with multilayer protective compounds and powder paint. High-quality coating not only improves the appearance of the product, but also protects the metal from corrosion and mechanical damage. The most polar colors remain white and black, although you can choose to paint in any color from the RAL palette upon request.

Vertical or horizontal radiator

The choice depends primarily on the characteristics of the room.

Horizontal models are considered a classic solution and are most often installed under windows. They create a thermal curtain and effectively compensate for heat loss through glazing.

Vertical radiators allow for rational use of space and become an interesting design accent. They are especially relevant for apartments with panoramic windows or non-standard layouts.

In addition, tubular radiators mwill become a full-fledged part of the interior design and harmoniously combine with the furniture and decoration of the room.

Conclusion

The choice of a tubular radiator for an apartment depends on the area of ​​the room, the features of the heating system and the design wishes of the owner. It is important to pay attention not only to the appearance, but also to the technical characteristics that affect the efficiency of heating. For the correct selection, we recommend contacting the specialists of the Delonghi Radiators store for advice to ensure a comfortable temperature in the home and choose a stylish element of a modern interior for many years.