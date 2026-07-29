Courier in Poland – a first official job for foreigners

For many foreigners, https://pl.bezproblem.eu/en/courier-job becomes the first step toward a stable income and successful adaptation to life in a new country. This job is suitable for people with no previous work experience who want to start earning money quickly. Modern food delivery services are constantly looking for new couriers, which means you can start working shortly after completing the necessary paperwork.

Why Choose a Courier Job?

The food delivery industry in Poland continues to grow thanks to the increasing popularity of online ordering. Every day, thousands of customers use mobile apps to order meals, which means that demand for couriers remains high throughout the year.

One of the main advantages of this job is that there are no strict requirements for candidates. Previous experience in logistics or delivery is not required. All you need is the willingness to work and a responsible approach to completing orders.

Couriers can work through well-known delivery platforms such as:

Stuart;

Glovo;

Bolt Food;

Wolt;

Uber Eats.

All these services provide convenient mobile apps that allow couriers to receive new orders, plan routes, and manage their working time.

Legal Employment Without Unnecessary Complications

Handling employment documents on your own in another country can raise many questions. That is why it is especially important to work with a company that supports employees throughout the entire process.

The employer helps foreign workers to:

Complete the required registration;

Formalize their employment legally;

Prepare the necessary documents;

Start working in compliance with Polish law.

This approach provides greater security and allows employees to work legally from the very beginning.

Everything You Need for Work Is Ready

Companies offer modern electric bicycles and convenient scooters for rent. However, reliable transport alone is not enough for efficient delivery. Couriers also need special equipment to keep orders safe and in good condition.

Each courier receives:

A spacious thermal delivery bag;

Essential delivery accessories;

Work equipment needed to comfortably complete daily orders.

This helps new employees avoid additional expenses and allows them to start working right away.

No Experience? You Can Still Start

One of the biggest advantages of this job is that no professional experience or special training is required.

New couriers are shown:

How to use the delivery app;

How to accept and complete orders;

How to communicate with restaurants and customers;

Which rules must be followed while working.

The basic processes can be learned quickly, making courier work an excellent option for people looking for their first job in Poland.

Working as a courier in Poland remains one of the most accessible ways for foreigners without previous experience to find legal employment. The company helps with registration and employment formalities in accordance with Polish law, offers vehicles for rent, and provides the accessories and equipment needed for everyday work.