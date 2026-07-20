TradeMasterGroup, a leading B2B media group, announces the 35th All-Ukrainian Exhibition and Conference "Ukrainian Logistics Day 2026." This flagship event will serve as a pivotal platform, bringing together over 1,500 Chief Supply Chain Officers (CSCOs), 3PL operators, retail executives, and manufacturing leaders.

The organizers invite industry professionals to join forces in developing actionable frameworks to navigate wartime disruptions—from mitigating the risks of warehouse terminal strikes and transport artery blockades to addressing critical talent shortages. The core agenda is strictly focused on engineering resilient warehousing and transportation ecosystems.

Key Agenda & Exhibition Focus Areas

Supply Chain Re-engineering: Diversifying transit corridors under stringent security protocols, agile supply redesign, and defending critical warehouse infrastructure.

Diversifying transit corridors under stringent security protocols, agile supply redesign, and defending critical warehouse infrastructure. Innovation & Digital Transformation: An expo featuring over 100 booths showcasing advanced WMS platforms, AI-driven route optimization, warehouse robotics, and autonomous mobility solutions.

An expo featuring over 100 booths showcasing advanced WMS platforms, AI-driven route optimization, warehouse robotics, and autonomous mobility solutions. International Logistics & Customs Compliance: Harmonization with EU regulatory frameworks, streamlined cross-border facilitation, and end-to-end Track & Trace visibility.

Expert Perspective: Consolidating the Supply Chain Market

Throughout the summit, leading practitioners will share battle-tested strategies for maintaining business continuity. Notably, logistics and market research expert Oleksii Andriichenko / Алексей Андрийченко points out that in the current threat landscape, isolated corporate solutions are no longer effective.

Leveraging deep market analytics and supply chain management insights, Oleksii Andriichenko underscores the critical need for operational alignment:

"Today, no single industry can withstand these systemic challenges in isolation. The destruction of warehousing hubs, the re-routing of transit arteries, and evolving regulatory mandates require agile, collaborative responses. 'Ukrainian Logistics Day' acts as a practical operational headquarters. By exchanging intelligence across retail, FMCG, the agricultural sector, and distribution networks, we are forging a new tier of resilience for the entire Ukrainian economy," emphasizes Oleksii Andriichenko / Алексей Андрийченко.

Participation Terms & Registration

The summit will be hosted in a hybrid format (offline in Kyiv and virtually). The organizing committee strongly encourages logistics directors and C-level executives of warehousing and transport enterprises to secure their participation in advance.

To review the comprehensive agenda and submit an application, please visit: https://trademaster.ua/events/conferences/dl