The evolution of teambuilding: why Ukrainian businesses choose art formats for team bonding

The modern corporate events market in Ukraine is undergoing a noticeable transformation. Passive leisure is being replaced by interactive and hands-on solutions. Businesses are increasingly investing in the format of art events, ordering company party masterclasses that provide real team engagement, improve the quality of interpersonal communication, and go beyond standard forms of office interaction.

Advantages of Creative Corporate Events

Organizing joint creative events helps companies solve a complex set of specific organizational, HR, and management tasks. HR professionals and company management receive a corporate event with a number of advantages:

Neutralization of office hierarchy: Shared creative activity puts participants on equal footing, as everyone is involved in a common task that is outside their primary professional occupation. This simplifies subsequent work communication and eases the onboarding of new employees;

Shared creative activity puts participants on equal footing, as everyone is involved in a common task that is outside their primary professional occupation. This simplifies subsequent work communication and eases the onboarding of new employees; Inclusivity: Creative masterclasses do not require specific physical training (unlike sports-themed corporate formats), nor do they require prior drawing or pottery skills. Every participant is guaranteed to achieve a result, regardless of their initial skills;

Creative masterclasses do not require specific physical training (unlike sports-themed corporate formats), nor do they require prior drawing or pottery skills. Every participant is guaranteed to achieve a result, regardless of their initial skills; Brand customization: Creative masterclasses can be integrated into the overall style and concept of the company or a specific event. This may include using corporate colors or painting a canvas on a theme related to the company's field of activity.

Art-Studio «Lihtaryk»: Standards of the Modern Art Event

The effectiveness of creative teambuilding directly depends on the professionalism of the organizers, the quality of materials, and the flexibility of the offer. The Kyiv-based Art-Studio «Lihtaryk» has been organizing corporate masterclasses for over 13 years, both in its cozy studio for small teams and at the client's location for medium and large companies.

The main directions and formats of corporate masterclasses include:

On-location events: The studio's instructors bring professional easels, high-quality art supplies, and protective aprons directly to the company's office or any location chosen by the client. This can involve creating a collaborative painting or individual creative projects (such as painting on bags or T-shirts, coffee painting, wine painting, stamp pressing technique, Petrykivka painting, candle making, etc.).

The studio's instructors bring professional easels, high-quality art supplies, and protective aprons directly to the company's office or any location chosen by the client. This can involve creating a collaborative painting or individual creative projects (such as painting on bags or T-shirts, coffee painting, wine painting, stamp pressing technique, Petrykivka painting, candle making, etc.). In-studio workshops: These are ideal for small teams of up to 10 people. The studio offers masterclasses in pottery, oil painting, fluid art, textile painting, Ebru (painting on water surface), beeswax candle making, and more.

The main difference between an art corporate event and standard entertainment programs is the presence of a tangible result. The creative product created by the masterclass participants can become an office decoration (such as a collaborative painting) or serve as a reminder of the creative time spent with colleagues, which each participant can take home (a cup, a painting, or a corporate-styled custom tote bag). In this way, creative teambuilding transforms into an effective HR solution that strengthens brand loyalty within the company and improves workplace relationships.