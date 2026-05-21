Festivals in Greece in summer 2026: a mini-guide from the online travel agency ANEX Tour

The best resorts in the country with the longest coastline in Europe offer hot tour to Greece – with direct flights or by coach, as package deals or on an ‘accommodation only’ basis. When planning your holiday, it’s worth taking the entertainment programme into account. Travel experts from the online travel agency ANEX Tour explain where and when major festivals and celebrations are scheduled in Greece during the summer of 2026.

Attica – the epicentre of Greece’s festival scene

Most major festivals will take place in Athens or near the Greek capital. The longest-running (from 3 June to 22 August) is the Athens & Epidaurus Festival. Performances take place in a genuine ancient amphitheatre with unique acoustics, stone seating for the audience and a spacious stage. In 2026, the festival offers a packed programme of classical and symphonic music concerts.

Highlights of the Athens & Epidaurus Festival 2026:

‘Medea’, a new production by the Greek National Opera;

‘The Persians’ – a play by Aeschylus in the ‘documentary theatre’ genre;

‘Alcestis’, a fable by Euripides staged by the National Theatre;

‘A Visit to Aristophanes’ – a multi-format project with a topical anti-war theme;

‘Antigone’ – a bold interpretation of the classic by a renowned Norwegian director;

‘Lysistrata’, staged by the Northern Theatre of Greece;

‘Ion’ – a mystical tragedy by a Cypriot theatre company.

Attica’s major music festivals will take place at Plateia Nerou in Kallithea, a southern suburb of Athens:

from 13 June to 27 August, the spectacular concerts of the Release Athens Festival 2026 (heavy metal, rock, pop, dance music); Gorillaz (debut in Greece), Megadeth, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, and David Byrne are confirmed.

14 and 15 July: EJEKT Festival 2026 (electronic music, rock, indie); headliners include Florence + The Machine, Suede, and The Cure.

From 26 to 28 September, Technopolis in Athens hosts the Athens Coffee Festival 2026: competitions, masterclasses, tastings.

Tours to Greece with stays at resorts in Attica allow you to appreciate the beauty of the beaches at Vouliagmeni, Lagonisi, Varkiza and Agios Theodoros.

Festivals on the North Coast of Greece

From 25 to 30 May, the stage of the Thessaloniki Amphitheatre will host the competitive performances of participants in the AEGEAN STARS children’s creative festival: music, choreography, fashion shows, singing and theatre.

In 2026, the resort town of Paralia Katerini – a popular destination for families and young people, with Blue Flag beaches and Mount Olympus nearby – will be the main venue for Pieria’s festive events. The International Folklore Festival, featuring street parades, concerts and shows, takes place in two stages, from 10 to 14 June and from 8 to 12 September. The Paralia Katerini International Dance Festival runs from 11 to 18 June.

The International Trance Music Festival welcomes adult (18+) attendees from 24 to 30 August. The venue is Azapiko Beach, Sithonia Island, Chalkidiki.

The best music festivals of 2026 on the Greek islands

The magical island of Zakynthos welcomes electronic music fans (18+) from 26 July to 2 August. Shapes Festival Greece 2026 takes place across various venues, with over 30 acts confirmed on the line-up.

The best hip-hop and RnB party of the Greek summer 2026 is scheduled to take place on the legendary island of Santorini from 5 to 9 June. An unusual metal music festival on a cruise liner sets sail on 2 November from the island of Mykonos, visiting Crete, Santorini and Athens.

Ukrainian tourists can book online tours to Greece for the dates of concerts, shows and festivals through the ANEX Tour travel agency. It is best to book your package in advance while there is still a choice of hotel rooms available.